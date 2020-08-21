venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
RATIONAL DESIGN, SUPRAMOLECULAR SYNTHESIS AND SOLID STATE CHARACTERIZATION OF TWO BICOMPONENT SOLID FORMS OF MEBENDAZOLE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 21 agosto 2020

Two novel bicomponent solid forms of mebendazole (MBZ), were developed as a mean to modulate its psychochemical and pharmaceutical properties. Supramolecular synthesis of MBZ A or C with perchloric or methylsulfuric acids, yields two salts of 1:1 stoichiometry which were analyzed through single crystal X-ray diffraction. MBZ perchlorate crystallizes in the P21/n space group, while MBZ methylsulfate crystallizes in the P-1 space group. The API and its counter ions are interconnected in both crystal packings by a R_2^2 (8) supramolecular motif. 3-dimentional crystal structure is also stabilized by others strong intermolecular hydrogen bonds as well as non-classical interactions. FT-IR spectra are consistent with the inclusion of the anions in the crystal structure. MBZ perchlorate is stable up to 210 °C, when it undergoes the endothermic loss of the ester moiety. MBZ methylsulfate is stable up to 160 °C when occurs the endothermic elimination of the methylcarbamate moiety. The solubility behavior of MBZ perchlorate, studied by UV-visible spectroscopy, suggests an improvement by a factor of seven respects to MBZ A, in the apparent solubility of MBZ in 0.1 mol/L HCl. Further experiments are required to evaluate both the stability of the solids and the maximum solubility of the API.

