sabato, Agosto 15, 2020
Breaking News

PAROLIN AGLI ASSUNZIONISTI: AUDACI, LIBERI E AL SERVIZIO DEL PROSSIMO PER EVANGELIZZARE

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRIME MINISTER MORAWIECKI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

U.S.-POLAND ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRIME MINISTER MORAWIECKI

U.S.-POLAND ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Agenparl

RATIONAL DESIGN OF PHOTO-CLEAVABLE ALKOXYAMINES FOR POLYMERIZATION AND SYNTHESIS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 15 agosto 2020

Theoretical calculations have been performed in order to investigate the impact of different substitution patterns on predicted photoreactivity of alkoxyamines fused to an anthraquinone chromophore. Amino and hydroxy groups (similar to those which have been previously synthesized) are introduced and their effect on excited state energies and charge transfer is assessed. Analogous to formally oxidized alkoxyamines, the charge-separated nNπ*state can undergo mesolytic cleavage or bimolecular or SN2 reactions with nucleophiles, according to the substitution patterns and other reagents present. While homolytic cleavage is in principle promoted by triplet ππ* states, the accessible ππ* triplet states in this system are centered on the chromophore and unreactive. We show that the reactive nNπ* state, which bears a negative charge, is stabilized by hydroxy substitution while amino substitution will destabilize it. After mesolysis to a carbon centred radical, the nitroxide radical re-forms; however, when carbocations are produced the remaining open-shell singlet is stable and unable to undergo coupling with the carbocation.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/u62TyBR5MKc/D0CP02924F

Post collegati

RATIONAL DESIGN OF PHOTO-CLEAVABLE ALKOXYAMINES FOR POLYMERIZATION AND SYNTHESIS

Redazione

#DISNEYCREATORS: ‘STORIES FROM THE PARKS’ – DOWNTOWN DISNEY DISTRICT AT DISNEYLAND RESORT EDITION

Redazione

WATER SUPPLY, SANITATION, AND HYGIENE (WASH) AND COVID-19: CRITICAL WASH INTERVENTIONS FOR EFFECTIVE COVID-19 PANDEMIC RESPONSE

Redazione

STRATEGY GUIDANCE: SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT RESPONSE TO COVID-19

Redazione

WASTE MANAGEMENT DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC: ISWA’S RECOMMENDATIONS

Redazione

GUIDELINES FOR TSUNAMI WARNING SERVICES, EVACUATION, AND SHELTERING DURING COVID-19

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More