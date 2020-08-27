RATIONAL DESIGN OF A HOLLOW MULTILAYER HETEROGENEOUS ORGANIC FRAMEWORK FOR PHOTOCHEMICAL APPLICATIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 27 agosto 2020
Mater. Chem. Front., 2020, 4,2646-2654
DOI: 10.1039/D0QM00286K, Research Article
Haihui Wang, Xiaohui Zhu, Yuling Yang, Chengyun Chen, Qianying Lin, Yu He, Xiaofei Yin, Chunhua Lu, Huanghao Yang
The hollow PDA@g-C3N4/BPQD nanostructure was fabricated by the electrostatic bonding of positively charged g-C3N4 and negatively charged PDA which show a significant ability for photocatalytic H2 production and NIR triggered generation of ROS.
