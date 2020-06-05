venerdì, Giugno 5, 2020
Agenparl

RATIONAL AND WIDE-RANGE TUNING OF CNT AEROGEL CONDUCTORS WITH MULTIFUNCTIONALITIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 giugno 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR03564E, Paper
Min Li, Qian Gong, Pei Cao, Han Wang, Jian Qiao, Yingying Yu, Weibang Lu, Jiangtao Di, Zuo-Guang Zhang, Lianxi Zheng, Qingwen Li
Different from conventional conductors, elastic 3D nanoarchitectured conductors have shown promise in developing various flexible devices. However, rational design and control of their microstructures to achieve desired physicochemical properties is…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/xS3l_a5d15o/D0NR03564E

