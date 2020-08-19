mercoledì, Agosto 19, 2020
Breaking News

MARTEDì 18 AGOSTO 2020 – 250ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

PRESS AND INFORMATION OFFICER (CULTURAL AFFAIRS) IN THE PRESS AND PUBLIC DIPLOMACY…

STATEMENT BY SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO

SECRETARY POMPEO’S PHONE CALL WITH MAURITANIAN PRESIDENT GHAZOUANI

STATEMENT BY SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO

SECRETARY POMPEO’S PHONE CALL WITH MAURITANIAN PRESIDENT GHAZOUANI

COVID, TRE NUOVI CASI INDIVIDUATI ALL’AEROPORTO DI FIUMICINO

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

SECRETARY POMPEOS CALL WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER MAAS

SECRETARY POMPEOS CALL WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER MAAS

Agenparl

RATES NOTICES ISSUED

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mer 19 agosto 2020

MEDIA RELEASE

Published: 19 August 2020. (Note: information was correct at date of publication but may have since been changed or superseded.)

Cairns Regional Council advises that all ratepayers should have now received their half-yearly rates notices with a due date of Wednesday 2 September, 2020.

Anyone in the Cairns Regional Council area who has not yet received their notice is asked to contact Council as soon as possible by phoning 1300 692 247.

Payment of rates can be made conveniently and securely via the Online Self Service payment page on Council’s website. For multiple properties, use the shopping cart facility.

Payment by credit card can be made by phone via BPoint on 1300 276 468 using biller code 49346 and the assessment number on the rates notice.

Other payment methods include via BPay, Australia Post, mailed cheque or money order and in person at Council’s customer service centres.

For more information on payment options visit www.cairns.qld.gov.au or contact Council’s customer service team on 1300 692 247.

Anyone experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 and having difficulty paying their rates, can complete the rates hardship relief online form at  www.cairns.qld.gov.au/covidhardship and a member of the revenue team will be in contact to discuss repayment options.

Residents can now opt to receive future rates notices by email via Council’s website, by providing their name, email address and property assessment number, found on the top right hand corner of any existing notice.

They can also request a Bpay View version via their internet banking.



EVENTS, NEWS & REMINDERS STRAIGHT TO YOUR DEVICE

my cairns
DOWNLOAD IT FREE

EVENTS, NEWS & REMINDERS STRAIGHT TO YOUR DEVICE

DOWNLOAD IT FREE






Last updated: 19 August 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/council/news-publications/media-releases/releases/rates-notices

Post collegati

RATES NOTICES ISSUED

Redazione

SCHOOL FLU VACCINE PROGRAM REDUCES COMMUNITY-WIDE INFLUENZA HOSPITALIZATIONS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: LIGHTWEIGHT VIRTUAL PAYMENT CHANNELS

Redazione

COUNCIL CONSULTS ON BEHAVIOURS AROUND THE CONTROL OF DOGS AND ALCOHOL IN THE CITY’S PARKS AND PUBLIC SPACES

Redazione

NEWS STORY: PAPER BASED FEE BEARING FORMS ARE CHANGING

Redazione

RESPONSE BY THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO PETITIONS CONCERNING CRTC WHOLESALE INTERNET RATES 

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More