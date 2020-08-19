RATES NOTICES ISSUED

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mer 19 agosto 2020

Published: 19 August 2020. (Note: information was correct at date of publication but may have since been changed or superseded.)

Cairns Regional Council advises that all ratepayers should have now received their half-yearly rates notices with a due date of Wednesday 2 September, 2020.

Anyone in the Cairns Regional Council area who has not yet received their notice is asked to contact Council as soon as possible by phoning 1300 692 247.

Payment of rates can be made conveniently and securely via the Online Self Service payment page on Council’s website. For multiple properties, use the shopping cart facility.

Payment by credit card can be made by phone via BPoint on 1300 276 468 using biller code 49346 and the assessment number on the rates notice.

Other payment methods include via BPay, Australia Post, mailed cheque or money order and in person at Council’s customer service centres.

For more information on payment options visit www.cairns.qld.gov.au or contact Council’s customer service team on 1300 692 247.

Anyone experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 and having difficulty paying their rates, can complete the rates hardship relief online form at www.cairns.qld.gov.au/covidhardship and a member of the revenue team will be in contact to discuss repayment options.

Residents can now opt to receive future rates notices by email via Council’s website, by providing their name, email address and property assessment number, found on the top right hand corner of any existing notice.

They can also request a Bpay View version via their internet banking.