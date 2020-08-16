RAPPI DELIVERY WORKERS IN COLOMBIA’S BOGOTA STRIKE OVER CONDITIONS

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), dom 16 agosto 2020 By Oliver Griffin

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Close to 1,000 delivery workers for SoftBank-backed Colombian mobile application Rappi went on strike in the capital Bogota on Saturday to protest what they called unfair working conditions.

Tech unicorn Rappi counts on some 50,000 couriers, known as Rappitenderos, to deliver groceries and take-away meals, among other services, in the Andean country. Many are Venezuelan migrants who have fled the social and economic crisis at home.

Informal groups of workers called the strike to protest against Rappitenderos’ accounts being blocked, low-paying orders, and a points system which sets impossible targets for deliveries, organizers said in interviews.

“Right now we are here for working rights,” said Andres Reyes, 28, who had joined Rappi to find work after the coronavirus outbreak.

