RAPIDLY AND ACCURATELY SHAPING THE INTENSITY AND PHASE OF LIGHT FOR OPTICAL NANO-MANIPULATION

Holographic optical tweezers can be applied to manipulate microscopic particles in various optical patterns, which classical optical tweezers cannot do. This ability relies on accurate computer-generated holography (CGH), yet most CGH techniques can only shape the intensity profiles while the phase distributions remain poor. Here, we introduce a new method for fast generation of holograms that allows for accurately shaping both the intensity and phase distributions of light. The method uses a discrete inverse Fourier transform formula to directly calculate a hologram in one step, in which a random phase factor is introduced into the formula to enable complete control of intensity and phase. Various optical patterns can be created, as demonstrated by the experimentally measured intensity and phase profiles projected from the holograms. The high-quality shaping of intensity and phase of light provides new opportunities for optical trapping and manipulation, such as controllable transportation of nanoparticles in optical trap networks with variable phase profiles.