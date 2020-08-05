RAPID SWITCH-ON FLUORESCENT DETECTION OF NANOMOLAR LEVEL HYDRAZINE IN WATER BY A DIACETOXY FUNCTIONALIZED MOF: APPLICATION IN PAPER STRIPS AND ENVIRONMENTAL SAMPLES

Here, we present a new diacetoxy functionalized UiO-66 metal-organic framework (MOF) for trace level detection of hydrazine in water. The MOF material (1) was solvothermally prepared by the reaction between ZrOCl2∙8H2O and 2,5-diacetoxy-1,4-benzenedicarboxylic acid (H2BDC-(OCOCH3)2) ligand. The desolvated material (1′) showed highly selective fluorescent turn-on signal towards hydrazine in water, which can be visualized in naked eye under UV lamp. Within 1 min of hydrazine addition, there was 14-fold fluorescence enhancemment. The probe can detect hydrazine up to nanomolar level (detection limit = 20.5 nM) in water. This detection limit is the lowest among MOF based fluorescent probes for hydrazine. The material was also utilized for the sensing of hydrazine in paper strips and environmental water samples. Hydrazine selective deprotection of ester groups anchored with ligand is the principal reason behind the switch-on nature of sensing.