(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 25 luglio 2020

Ministry of Science & Technology

Rapid Regulatory Frame Work for COVID -19





Posted On:

25 JUL 2020 11:06AM by PIB Delhi

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), commonly known as 2019 novel coronavirus was first reported from Wuhan, China in December 2019. The impact of the resulting disease, COVID-19, was enormous and by January 2020, the World Health Organization had declared it as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). Deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, WHO declared it as a pandemic in March 2020.

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science & Technology has been proactively working on the development of Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Drugs and Vaccines to combat the healthcare challenges posed by COVID-19. DBT has also taken several measures to facilitate research-driven and technology-based interventions, on a fast-track mode. As a paramount effort to stimulate and facilitate research and development activity towards combating COVID-19, DBT has evolved a set of Rapid Response Regulatory Frameworks in the form of following notifications:

In order to accelerate research and development pertaining to COVID-19, the Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation (RCGM) functioning in DBT has processed/considered more than 100 applications till date, on a fast-track mode. These include applications received from various Institutes, Universities and Industries on import, export, transfer, receipt of COVID-19 clinical specimens/SARS-CoV2 isolates/process intermediates, undertake research for the development of COVID-19 prophylactics, therapeutics or diagnostic platforms.

(For Further Information: Contact Communication Cell of DBT/BIRAC

 @DBTIndia @BIRAC_2012

www.dbtindia.gov.in www.birac.nic.in)

*****

NB/KGS/(DBT Release)

(Release ID: )

Visitor Counter : 43

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1641140