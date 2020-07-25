sabato, Luglio 25, 2020
RAPID REGULATORY FRAME WORK FOR COVID -19

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 25 luglio 2020

Ministry of Science & Technology

Rapid Regulatory Frame Work for COVID -19

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), commonly known as 2019 novel coronavirus was first reported from Wuhan, China in December 2019. The impact of the resulting disease, COVID-19, was enormous and by January 2020, the World Health Organization had declared it as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). Deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, WHO declared it as a pandemic in March 2020.

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science & Technology has been proactively working on the development of Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Drugs and Vaccines to combat the healthcare challenges posed by COVID-19. DBT has also taken several measures to facilitate research-driven and technology-based interventions, on a fast-track mode. As a paramount effort to stimulate and facilitate research and development activity towards combating COVID-19, DBT has evolved a set of Rapid Response Regulatory Frameworks in the form of following notifications:

In order to accelerate research and development pertaining to COVID-19, the Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation (RCGM) functioning in DBT has processed/considered more than 100 applications till date, on a fast-track mode. These include applications received from various Institutes, Universities and Industries on import, export, transfer, receipt of COVID-19 clinical specimens/SARS-CoV2 isolates/process intermediates, undertake research for the development of COVID-19 prophylactics, therapeutics or diagnostic platforms.

