RAPID DETECTION OF 21 β-LACTAMS USING AN IMMUNOCHROMATOGRAPHIC ASSAY BASED ON THE MUTANT BLAR-CTD PROTEIN FROM BACILLUS LICHENIFORMIS

Analyst, 2020, 145,3257-3265
DOI: 10.1039/D0AN00421A, Paper
Yue Li, Xinxin Xu, Liqiang Liu, Hua Kuang, Liguang Xu, Chuanlai Xu
In this study, a gold immunochromatographic assay (GICA) based on a penicillin receptor protein (PBP) is proposed to simultaneously detect penicillin, cephalosporin, and carbapenem antibiotics in milk and chicken.
