RAPID CITY MAN SENTENCED TO TEN YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON ON DRUG AND FIREARM CHARGES

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 02 maggio 2020

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person was sentenced by Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Judge.

Dana Standing Bear, age 41, was sentenced on April 24, 2020, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $200 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

The conviction stems from Standing Bear, a previously convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, unlawfully possessing a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a loaded Intratec 9mm semi-automatic pistol, as well as 103 grams of methamphetamine that he intended to distribute, which were found after Standing Bear came into contact with Rapid City police officers in February 2019.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of its renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and local communities to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities. For more information about Project Guardian, please see: https://www.justice.gov/projectguardian.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Rapid City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Patterson prosecuted the case.

Standing Bear was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

###

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/rapid-city-man-sentenced-ten-years-federal-prison-drug-and-firearm-charges