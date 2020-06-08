(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), lun 08 giugno 2020 The U.S. health care system is famously resistant to government-imposed change. It took decades to create Medicare and Medicaid, mostly due to opposition from the medical-industrial complex. Then it was nearly another half-century before the passage of the Affordable Care Act. But the COVID-19 pandemic has done what no president or social movement or venture capitalist could have dreamed of: It forced sudden major changes to the nation’s health care system that are unlikely to be reversed.

Fonte/Source: https://khn.org/news/rapid-changes-to-health-system-spurred-by-covid-might-be-here-to-stay/