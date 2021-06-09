(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 09 giugno 2021
Analyst, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1AN00402F, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D1AN00402F, Paper
Xiaoping Zhang, Xiang Ren, Yuan Zhong, Konstantin Chingin, Huanwen Chen
The levels of acetone and other ketones in exhaled human breath can be associated with various metabolic conditions, e.g. ketosis, lung cancer, dietary fat losses and diabetes. In this study,…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The levels of acetone and other ketones in exhaled human breath can be associated with various metabolic conditions, e.g. ketosis, lung cancer, dietary fat losses and diabetes. In this study,…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/6orzxB6c5eg/D1AN00402F