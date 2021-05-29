(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 29 maggio 2021
Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT01357B, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT01357B, Paper
Helgi Freyr Jonsson, Anne Fiksdahl, Andrew J Harvie
We describe a simple two-phase flow reactor which allows for the efficient and rapid synthesis of several Au(I)-NHC complexes under mild conditions, with minimal workup, and avoiding common problems with…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
We describe a simple two-phase flow reactor which allows for the efficient and rapid synthesis of several Au(I)-NHC complexes under mild conditions, with minimal workup, and avoiding common problems with…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/ikMcIv3sXas/D1DT01357B