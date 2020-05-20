(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), mer 20 maggio 2020 “The coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed the European Union’s economic prospects, and accordingly it is in the common interests of all EU member states for rapid and equitable measures to also be introduced at EU level”, Minister of Finance Mihály Varga declared during a videoconference of EU economy ministers on Tuesday.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/ministry-for-national-economy/news/rapid-and-efficient-measures-are-also-required-with-relation-to-eu-crisis-management