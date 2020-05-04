RAPID ABNORMAL [3+2]-CYCLOADDITION OF ISATIN N,N’-CYCLIC AZOMETHINE IMINE 1,3-DIPOLES WITH CHALCONES

The rapid synthesis of novel dicyclic spiropyrrolidine was reported, using [3+2]-cycloaddition of isatin N, N’-cyclic azomethine imine 1,3-dipoles, generated from the condensation of substituted isatins and pyrazolidones, with chalcones in 2-5 min. The dicyclic spiropyrrolidine oxoindole were smoothly acquired in moderate to excellent yileds (35-95%) with high diastereoselectivities (>20:1 dr).