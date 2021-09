(AGENPARL) – gio 02 settembre 2021 National Press Releases

Cybersecurity Advisory: Ransomware Awareness for Holidays and Weekends

The FBI and CISA have observed an increase in highly impactful ransomware attacks occurring on holidays and weekends—when offices are normally closed—in the U.S., as recently as July 4, 2021.

Aug. 31, 2021

