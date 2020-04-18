RAMPING UP OUR EFFORTS TO DELIVER PPE TO THE NHS FRONTLINE

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE sab 18 aprile 2020

All of our industrial-scale 3D printers are now producing face shields, with supplies being delivered every day, directly to frontline medical staff around the UK. Our smaller scale 3D printers are also coming online to support the PPE effort, producing face shields at a smaller volume as well as innovative ‘door claws’ that help care homes reduce the spread of infection through door handles.

To rapidly increase the numbers arriving on the frontline, we are sourcing tens of thousands of additional face shields through our suppliers. Together with our 3D printed face shields, we have delivered more than 24,000 units to date, with another 40,000 due to arrive in the next week to local communities in Bristol, Glasgow, London, Kent, Manchester, Portsmouth, Preston and Southampton.

Richard Hamilton, Manufacturing and Support Director at BAE Systems, comments: “We’ve had an amazing response to our recent announcement that we’re donating PPE to the NHS. This has been a real team effort at a difficult time for everyone. Employees across our Air, Maritime and Electronic Systems sectors, as well as our suppliers, are all rallying to play their part in the national endeavour as we work together to ramp up and further increase the supply of vital protective equipment to the frontline.

“As a result of everyone’s collective efforts, we’ve been able to respond to requests to send equipment directly to medical staff in our local communities working in GP surgeries, the ambulance service and hospices, as well sending supplies to NHS hospitals and trusts.”