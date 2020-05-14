giovedì, Maggio 14, 2020
RAMAN REPORTERS DERIVED FROM ARYL DIAZONIUM SALTS FOR SERS ENCODED-NANOPARTICLES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 14 maggio 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02842H, Communication
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Yun Luo, Yu Xiao, Delphine Onidas, Laura Iannazzo, Mélanie Etheve-Quelquejeu, Aazdine Lamouri, Nordin Felidj, Samia Mahouche, Thibault Brule, Nathalie Eilstein, Florence Gazeau, Claire Mangeney
Surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) tags are usually prepared by immobilizing Raman reporters on plasmonic nanoparticles (NPs) via thiol-based self-assembled monolayers, which are unstable and prone to degradation. We describe here…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/C8CMM2LdOLI/D0CC02842H

