venerdì, Giugno 19, 2020
Agenparl

RALPH ELLISON’S “JUNETEENTH”

by Redazione00

In commemoration of Juneteenth, Manuscript Division curator Barbara Bair explores Ralph Ellison's unfinished second novel. First published posthumously in 1999 as "Juneteenth," and a decade later (in 2010) as "Three Days Before the Shooting…," Ellison's novel takes a deep dive into the complexities of race and violence and prices of transformation in America.
