RALPH ELLISON’S “JUNETEENTH”

(AGENPARL) – ven 19 giugno 2020 You are subscribed to From the Catbird Seat: Poetry & Literature Blog from the Library of Congress.

Ralph Ellisons Juneteenth [ https://blogs.loc.gov/catbird/2020/06/ralph-ellisons-juneteenth/?loclr=eaplb ] 06/19/2020 09:00 AM EDT

In commemoration of Juneteenth, Manuscript Division curator Barbara Bair explores Ralph Ellison’s unfinished second novel. First published posthumously in 1999 as “Juneteenth,” and a decade later (in 2010) as “Three Days Before the Shooting…,” Ellison’s novel takes a deep dive into the complexities of race and violence and prices of transformation in America. body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]

Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]