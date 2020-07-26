(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 26 luglio 2020

Ministry of Defence

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh pays homage to fallen heroes at National War Memorial on 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas





26 JUL 2020 3:57PM by PIB Delhi

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh along with Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik, Chief of Defence Staff & Secretary Department of Military Affairs General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria paid homage to the fallen heroes at National War Memorial on the 21st anniversary of India’s victory in ‘Operation Vijay’ also known as Kargil conflict, here today. Indian Armed Forces’ victory in Kargil on 26 July 1999 is a saga of strong political, military and diplomatic actions. The Nation is celebrating this day with pride, honour and inspiration.

Raksha Mantri wrote a message in the visitors’ book at the War Memorial, “On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas today, I pay my obeisance and salutation to the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives to protect motherland from the enemy. The country will always remember the courage, valour, restraint & determination of our fallen heroes and will march ahead taking inspiration from their supreme sacrifice.” He said Kargil Vijay Divas is not just a day but a celebration of the courage and valour of the soldiers of this country.

Brave soldiers of the Indian Army had overcome seemingly insurmountable odds, hostile terrain, inclement weather, and the enemy occupying dominating heights, to win the conflict with the help of Indian Air Force, which gave the air support. On this momentous occasion, the proud nation is celebrating this victory in memory of fallen heroes with events covering a myriad spectrum all across the country.

Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and other senior civil and military officials of the Ministry of Defence were present on the occasion.

