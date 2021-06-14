Rakali Festival - offset planting

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), lun 14 giugno 2021 Saturday, July 31, 2021, 9am – 12pm

Get active outdoors and help contribute to a cleaner, greener Brisbane by helping plant trees, ensuring that Brisbane’s natural habitat cover is connected, healthy and safe for local wildlife.

Location: Kate Street, Carina (near the Skate Track Carpark).

Venue: Minnippi Parklands

Venue address: Minnippi Parklands, Stanton Road, Tingalpa

Event type: Free, Green

Cost: Free

Age: Suitable for all ages

Bookings: No bookings required.

Bookings required: No

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D153474046