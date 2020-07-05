lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
Agenparl

RAISING A CHAMPION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), dom 05 luglio 2020

Sun 12 Jul 2020

Time: 1:30pm – 3:30pm

Location: Norman ParkGordonvale

Website: https:www.facebook.comblitztennisau

Contact person: Carolyn

Email: <a

Information, question & answer session with Robert Barty (Father to Ash Barty) being interviewed by the Hon Curtis Pitt to give insight what it took for Ash, her Coach and family to become the World Number 1 Tennis Player.  Suitable for Juniors and Parents.

Add to my calendar


Last updated: 06 July 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/event-submissions/raising-a-champion

