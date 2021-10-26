(AGENPARL) – mar 26 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis Blog from the Library of Congress.

10/26/2021 03:00 PM EDT

Bibliography curated by Alexander Salopek, a collection development specialist in the Collection Services Division of the Law Library of Congress. He previously wrote posts on Theodore Roosevelt and Marriage Equality in the U.S. October commemorates LGBTQIA+ History Month, a perfect time to provide an update on the Law Library’s recent LGBTQIA+ acquisitions. In the past […]

🔊 Listen to this