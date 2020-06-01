RAGE-ANTAGONIST PEPTIDE POTENTIATES POLYMERIC MICELLE-MEDIATED INTRACELLULAR DELIVERY OF PLASMID DNA FOR ACUTE LUNG INJURY GENE THERAPY

Acute lung injury (ALI) is a severe inflammatory lung disease. High mobility group box-1 (HMGB-1) derived RAGE-antagonist peptide (RAP) was previously developed for anti-inflammatory therapy for ALI. Due to its specific binding to RAGE on the surface of inflammatory cells, RAP may facilitate polymer-mediated intracellular delivery of plasmid DNA (pDNA) into the inflammatory cells. To evaluate this hypothesis, a pDNA/polymer/RAP ternary-complex was produced and applied for ALI gene therapy. Dexamethasone-conjugated polyamidoamine G2 (PAM-D) was used as a gene carrier, and the adiponectin (APN) gene was employed as a therapeutic gene. First, the ratio of pDNA and PAM-D was optimized in terms of anti-inflammation and low toxicity. Then, RAP was added to the pDNA/PAM-D complex, producing the pDNA/PAM-D/RAP complex. The transfection efficiency of the luciferase plasmid (pLuc)/PAM-D/RAP reached its maximum at a weight ratio of 1:2:9. At this weight ratio, pLuc/PAM-D/RAP had a higher transfection efficiency than pLuc/PAM-D or pLuc/RAP. The transfection efficiency of pLuc/PAM-D/RAP decreased due to competition with free RAP, suggesting the RAGE-mediated endocytosis of the complex. In the LPS-activated ALI mice models, intratracheal administration of APN plasmid (pAPN)/PAM-D/RAP induced higher APN expression and less pro-inflammatory cytokines in the lungs of ALI animal models than pAPN/PEI25k, pAPN/RAP, and pAPN/PAM-D. Hematoxylin and eosin staining confirmed the higher anti-inflammatory effect of pAPN/PAM-D/RAP than the other complexes in the ALI models. Therefore, RAP-mediated enhanced delivery of pAPN/PAM-D may be useful for the development of a treatment for ALI.