lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 1, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 1, 2020

GROUPS OF UP TO SIX FROM DIFFERENT HOUSEHOLDS CAN EXERCISE OUTSIDE UNDER…

1 JULY 2020: UPDATE TO THE PATENT COOPERATION TREATY (PCT) FEES

UK REACHES 200,000 CORONAVIRUS TESTING CAPACITY TARGET A DAY EARLY

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARIA BARTIROMO OF FOX NEWS SUNDAY MORNING…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARIA BARTIROMO OF FOX NEWS SUNDAY MORNING…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARIA BARTIROMO OF FOX NEWS SUNDAY MORNING…

THREE FAMILIES TO FINLAND FROM AL-HOL CAMP VIA TURKEY

LE ROSE DI MARIA

Agenparl

RAGE-ANTAGONIST PEPTIDE POTENTIATES POLYMERIC MICELLE-MEDIATED INTRACELLULAR DELIVERY OF PLASMID DNA FOR ACUTE LUNG INJURY GENE THERAPY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 giugno 2020

Acute lung injury (ALI) is a severe inflammatory lung disease. High mobility group box-1 (HMGB-1) derived RAGE-antagonist peptide (RAP) was previously developed for anti-inflammatory therapy for ALI. Due to its specific binding to RAGE on the surface of inflammatory cells, RAP may facilitate polymer-mediated intracellular delivery of plasmid DNA (pDNA) into the inflammatory cells. To evaluate this hypothesis, a pDNA/polymer/RAP ternary-complex was produced and applied for ALI gene therapy. Dexamethasone-conjugated polyamidoamine G2 (PAM-D) was used as a gene carrier, and the adiponectin (APN) gene was employed as a therapeutic gene. First, the ratio of pDNA and PAM-D was optimized in terms of anti-inflammation and low toxicity. Then, RAP was added to the pDNA/PAM-D complex, producing the pDNA/PAM-D/RAP complex. The transfection efficiency of the luciferase plasmid (pLuc)/PAM-D/RAP reached its maximum at a weight ratio of 1:2:9. At this weight ratio, pLuc/PAM-D/RAP had a higher transfection efficiency than pLuc/PAM-D or pLuc/RAP. The transfection efficiency of pLuc/PAM-D/RAP decreased due to competition with free RAP, suggesting the RAGE-mediated endocytosis of the complex. In the LPS-activated ALI mice models, intratracheal administration of APN plasmid (pAPN)/PAM-D/RAP induced higher APN expression and less pro-inflammatory cytokines in the lungs of ALI animal models than pAPN/PEI25k, pAPN/RAP, and pAPN/PAM-D. Hematoxylin and eosin staining confirmed the higher anti-inflammatory effect of pAPN/PAM-D/RAP than the other complexes in the ALI models. Therefore, RAP-mediated enhanced delivery of pAPN/PAM-D may be useful for the development of a treatment for ALI.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/rPUQtUXoGVc/D0NR01367F

Post collegati

MGB2-CATALIZED GROWTH OF BORON NITRIDE NANOTUBES USING B/MGO AS BORON CONTAINING PRECURSOR

Redazione

INSIGHTS INTO MORPHOLOGY AND COMPOSITION EFFECTS OF ONE-DIMENSIONAL CUPT NANOSTRUCTURES ON THE ELECTROCATALYTIC ACTIVITIES AND METHANOL OXIDATION MECHANISM BY IN SITU FTIR

Redazione

RAGE-ANTAGONIST PEPTIDE POTENTIATES POLYMERIC MICELLE-MEDIATED INTRACELLULAR DELIVERY OF PLASMID DNA FOR ACUTE LUNG INJURY GENE THERAPY

Redazione

TEN YEARS OF ECOSYSTEM SERVICES MATRIX: REVIEW OF A (R)EVOLUTION

Redazione

NITROGEN-EFFICIENT FERTILIZER RESEARCH COULD HAVE LASTING IMPACT

Redazione

PENSOFT TO PUBLISH THE PALEONTOLOGY AND GEOBIOLOGY JOURNAL ZITTELIANA ON BEHALF OF SNSB

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More