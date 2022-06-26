25.2 C
Rafael Correa-2022-06-26 04:40

By Redazione
RT @QuizhpiRocio: El pueblo a la espera lo que decida la Asamblea🤔 https://t.co/neMCXwGraG
Twitter – Rafael Correa

