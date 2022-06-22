Twitter Rafael Correa-2022-06-22 04:48 By Redazione 22 Giugno 2022 0 2 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Rafael Correa-2022-06-22 04:45 22 Giugno 2022 Ministry of Finance & Economic Planning-2022-06-22 04:44 22 Giugno 2022 Ministry of Finance & Economic Planning-2022-06-22 04:44 22 Giugno 2022 Ministry of Finance & Economic Planning-2022-06-22 04:44 22 Giugno 2022 Redazione RT @LuisaGonzalezEc: 📍Diana Salazar siendo Diana Salazar. Hoy, en medio de las protestas la “diligente” @DianaSalazarM2 desde @FiscaliaEcu…Twitter – Rafael Correa 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleRafael Correa-2022-06-22 04:45 - Advertisement - Correlati Rafael Correa-2022-06-22 04:45 22 Giugno 2022 Ministry of Finance & Economic Planning-2022-06-22 04:44 22 Giugno 2022 Ministry of Finance & Economic Planning-2022-06-22 04:44 22 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Rafael Correa-2022-06-22 04:45 22 Giugno 2022 Ministry of Finance & Economic Planning-2022-06-22 04:44 22 Giugno 2022 Ministry of Finance & Economic Planning-2022-06-22 04:44 22 Giugno 2022 Ministry of Finance & Economic Planning-2022-06-22 04:44 22 Giugno 2022 Ministry of Finance & Economic Planning-2022-06-22 04:44 22 Giugno 2022