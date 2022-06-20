Twitter Rafael Correa-2022-06-20 04:08 By Redazione 20 Giugno 2022 0 1 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read OCHA Myanmar-2022-06-20 04:12 20 Giugno 2022 Prime Minister to travel to Europe and Australia 20 Giugno 2022 Newsmax-2022-06-20 04:05 20 Giugno 2022 The New York Times-2022-06-20 04:04 20 Giugno 2022 Redazione Petro Presidente de Colombia; Correa y otros líderes lo felicitan | https://t.co/Z41fmifwkS https://t.co/6mIYDhGY02Twitter – Rafael Correa 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleNewsmax-2022-06-20 04:05Next articlePrime Minister to travel to Europe and Australia - Advertisement - Correlati OCHA Myanmar-2022-06-20 04:12 20 Giugno 2022 Newsmax-2022-06-20 04:05 20 Giugno 2022 The New York Times-2022-06-20 04:04 20 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli OCHA Myanmar-2022-06-20 04:12 20 Giugno 2022 Prime Minister to travel to Europe and Australia 20 Giugno 2022 Newsmax-2022-06-20 04:05 20 Giugno 2022 The New York Times-2022-06-20 04:04 20 Giugno 2022 IN EVIDENZA – 20 GIUGNO 20 Giugno 2022