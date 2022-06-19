30.9 C
Rafael Correa-2022-06-19 22:01

By Redazione
Vinicio Alvarado, pieza clave en la victoria de Petro en Colombia.
¡Felicitaciones Vinicio!
#LosCorruptosSiempreFueronEllos https://t.co/xBLJpkRVwk
Twitter – Rafael Correa

