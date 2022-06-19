30.9 C
Rafael Correa-2022-06-19 21:59

By Redazione
RT @libernautas: Voy a hacer una llamada anónima a la @FiscaliaEcuador a que investiguen el caso INA y PANDORA PAPERS 😉
Twitter – Rafael Correa

