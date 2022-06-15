Twitter Rafael Correa-2022-06-15 00:12 By Redazione 15 Giugno 2022 0 58 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Secretary Blinken and President Duque to Deliver Remarks at 200 Years of Bilateral Relations Celebration 15 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-15 00:33 15 Giugno 2022 The Lincoln Project-2022-06-15 00:30 15 Giugno 2022 The Lincoln Project-2022-06-15 00:30 15 Giugno 2022 Redazione El SRI debería investigar a este tipo. Claramente es evasor. Por supuesto, tiene la protección del Gobierno de Lasso, pero no le durará para siempre😉 #LosCorruptosSiempreFueronEllos https://t.co/OdG956boN4Twitter – Rafael Correa 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleRafael Correa-2022-06-15 00:10Next articleRafael Correa-2022-06-15 00:26 - Advertisement - Correlati Secretary Blinken and President Duque to Deliver Remarks at 200 Years of Bilateral Relations Celebration 15 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-15 00:33 15 Giugno 2022 The Lincoln Project-2022-06-15 00:30 15 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Secretary Blinken and President Duque to Deliver Remarks at 200 Years of Bilateral Relations Celebration 15 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-15 00:33 15 Giugno 2022 The Lincoln Project-2022-06-15 00:30 15 Giugno 2022 The Lincoln Project-2022-06-15 00:30 15 Giugno 2022 Rafael Correa-2022-06-15 00:26 15 Giugno 2022