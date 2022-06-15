31.3 C
Rome
mercoledì, Giugno 15, 2022
type here...
Twitter

Rafael Correa-2022-06-15 00:12

By Redazione
0
62

Must read

Redazione

El SRI debería investigar a este tipo. Claramente es evasor.
Por supuesto, tiene la protección del Gobierno de Lasso, pero no le durará para siempre😉
#LosCorruptosSiempreFueronEllos https://t.co/OdG956boN4
Twitter – Rafael Correa

Previous articleRafael Correa-2022-06-15 00:10
Next articleRafael Correa-2022-06-15 00:26
- Advertisement -

Correlati

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia