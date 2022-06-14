Twitter Rafael Correa-2022-06-14 00:15 By Redazione 14 Giugno 2022 0 12 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-2022-06-14 00:36 14 Giugno 2022 Under Secretary Jose W. Fernandez-2022-06-14 00:35 14 Giugno 2022 Juan Guaidó-2022-06-14 00:35 14 Giugno 2022 U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-2022-06-14 00:34 14 Giugno 2022 Redazione Se le pidió los descargos, no la lista de mentiras e incumplimientos 😉 #LosCorruptosSiempreFueronEllos https://t.co/9K0XLlGYzCTwitter – Rafael Correa 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleRafael Correa-2022-06-14 00:14Next articleThe Lincoln Project-2022-06-14 00:15 - Advertisement - Correlati U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-2022-06-14 00:36 14 Giugno 2022 Under Secretary Jose W. Fernandez-2022-06-14 00:35 14 Giugno 2022 Juan Guaidó-2022-06-14 00:35 14 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-2022-06-14 00:36 14 Giugno 2022 Under Secretary Jose W. Fernandez-2022-06-14 00:35 14 Giugno 2022 Juan Guaidó-2022-06-14 00:35 14 Giugno 2022 U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-2022-06-14 00:34 14 Giugno 2022 U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-2022-06-14 00:34 14 Giugno 2022