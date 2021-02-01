RADICAL-TRIGGERED CROSS-LINKING FOR MOLECULAR LAYER DEPOSITION OF SIALCOH HYBRID THIN FILMS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 febbraio 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC07858A, Communication

Kristina Ashurbekova, Karina Ashurbekova, Iva Saric, Evgeny Modin, Mladen Petravic, Ilmutdin Abdulagatov, Aziz Abdulagatov, Mato Knez

We developed a thin film growth with a radical-initiated cross-linking of vinyl groups in a layer-by-layer manner via molecular layer deposition (MLD). The cross-linked film exhibited improved properties like 12% higher density and enhanced stability compared to the non-cross-linked film.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/IDuXBwZbxtY/D0CC07858A