lunedì, Febbraio 1, 2021
L'OBIETTIVO DI CHRISTIAN TASSO IN VIAGGIO ATTRAVERSO LA DIVERSITà

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2052 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2060 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2052 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2078 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2077 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2060 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2077 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

TONGA : 2020 ARTICLE IV CONSULTATION AND REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE…

ROAD STOP IN ERITH HALTS ILLEGAL WASTE CARRIERS IN THEIR TRACKS

Agenparl

RADICAL-TRIGGERED CROSS-LINKING FOR MOLECULAR LAYER DEPOSITION OF SIALCOH HYBRID THIN FILMS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 febbraio 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC07858A, Communication
Kristina Ashurbekova, Karina Ashurbekova, Iva Saric, Evgeny Modin, Mladen Petravic, Ilmutdin Abdulagatov, Aziz Abdulagatov, Mato Knez
We developed a thin film growth with a radical-initiated cross-linking of vinyl groups in a layer-by-layer manner via molecular layer deposition (MLD). The cross-linked film exhibited improved properties like 12% higher density and enhanced stability compared to the non-cross-linked film.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/IDuXBwZbxtY/D0CC07858A

