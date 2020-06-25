RADICAL CONDENSATION BETWEEN BENZYLIC ALCOHOLS AND ACETAMIDES TO FORM 3-ARYLPROPANAMIDES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 25 giugno 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC02948C, Edge Article

Kobra Azizi, Robert Madsen

A new radical condensation reaction is developed where benzylic alcohols and acetamides are coupled to generate 3-arylpropanamides with water as the only byproduct. The transformation is performed with potassium tert-butoxide…

