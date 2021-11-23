(AGENPARL) – mar 23 novembre 2021 Race & Place in Sacramento Report

Senate Bill (SB) 1000, The Planning for Healthy Communities Act, signed by Governor Brown in 2016, requires cities and counties with disadvantaged communities to incorporate environmental justice (EJ) policies in their General Plans. To support preparation of this new Environmental Justice Element of the Sacramento 2040 General Plan, City staff asked the consultant team to conduct a focused study of how past discriminatory housing and land use practices may have impacted the City of Sacramento.

JCH Consulting has completed the report “[Race and Place in Sacramento](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2d01b45,2cf4a8b,2d01e90)”. You can also view or download the report from the EJ website [here](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2d01b45,2cf4a8b,2d01e91).

This report seeks to understand the origins of environmental injustice in Sacramento and its effects on what SB 1000 refers to as “disadvantaged communities.” This report will help inform the development of environmental justice policies and actions to reduce the compounded health risks in disadvantaged communities. These policies and actions will promote the reduction of pollution exposure, the improvement of air quality, the promotion of public facilities, and the advancement of food access, safe and sanitary homes, and physical activity in Sacramento’s disadvantaged communities.

