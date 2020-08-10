martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
RACE MATTERS: &QUOT;THERE’S NO WHITE FLIGHT IN THE FIGHT AGAINST RACISM&QUOT;

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), lun 10 agosto 2020

The Race & Pedagogy Institute invites you to join us for the next in a series of online discussions titled “Race Matters: Continuing the Conversation.” This week white faculty and staff will facilitate a discussion titled “There’s No White Flight in the Fight against Racism: Puget Sound Faculty & Staff Speak about Antiracist Work in High Ed.” Speakers include Geoff Proehl, faculty emeritus of theater; Mary Boer, faculty, School of Education; Lori Ricigliano, retired Puget Sound librarian; and moderator Jonathan Stockdale, RPI.

If you’d like to join the discussion, visit bit.ly/RaceMatters10 to RSVP and get the meeting link. To learn more about the Race Matters series, visit pugetsound.edu/racematters or email









Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/race-matters-theres-no-white-flight-in-the-fight-against-racism/2020-08-12/

