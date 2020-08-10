(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), lun 10 agosto 2020

The Race & Pedagogy Institute invites you to join us for the next in a series of online discussions titled “Race Matters: Continuing the Conversation.” This week white faculty and staff will facilitate a discussion titled “There’s No White Flight in the Fight against Racism: Puget Sound Faculty & Staff Speak about Antiracist Work in High Ed.” Speakers include Geoff Proehl, faculty emeritus of theater; Mary Boer, faculty, School of Education; Lori Ricigliano, retired Puget Sound librarian; and moderator Jonathan Stockdale, RPI.

If you’d like to join the discussion, visit bit.ly/RaceMatters10 to RSVP and get the meeting link. To learn more about the Race Matters series, visit pugetsound.edu/racematters or email



