RABO FRONTIER VENTURES PARTNERS WITH HV HOLTZBRINCK VENTURES

Rabo Frontier Ventures (“RFV”)”, a €150 million investment fund of Rabobank, focusing globally on innovative Fintech and Agtech companies, has entered into a partnership with HV Holtzbrinck Ventures (“HV”) through a commitment to their new fund (HV VIII). HV is the leading German venture firm, backing companies early on from their inception through their entire lifetime, with amounts of up to €50 million per company. This positioning is unique in the ecosystem, with very high added value for entrepreneurs.

Due to its entrepreneurial spirit and its ability to build digital companies of global scale RFV considers HV to be the perfect partner for seed and early stage ventures in the DACH region. RFV will work together with HV in order to identify interesting technology companies that are disrupting or influencing the current business of Rabobank.

The new fund is currently being raised and will be invested from the fourth quarter 2020 onwards. HV VIII will serve as an all stage venture capital fund supporting exceptional founders in building leading digital companies. HV remains an early risk taker, backing entrepreneurs from seed stage and providing large follow-on investment amounts for the best performing assets. In addition, a new growth strategy will be introduced within the fund, to deploy a first HV ticket even at later stages of the development of a company.

“Having been around for more than two decades HV is one of the most experienced and longest established VC’s with strong traction in Europe. Over the years they have created a very strong brand name and it goes without saying that it’s a great opportunity to partner with the team. Even though it’s a very challenging environment HV has all the capability and track record to deliver again on their promise. From our focus on fintech and keeping an eye on developments in adjacent markets it’s great to add HV to our fund of fund portfolio.” said Jeroen van Doornik, managing partner at RFV.

For more than twenty years, HV has partnered with founders to support them building flagship companies, driving digital tech-innovation in the field of B2B and B2C. HV has become the leading investor in Germany and is amongst the top 5 most prominent investors in Europe by means of size, deal experience, relevance, reputation and financial achievements in its market. HV always aims to connect with entrepreneurs early on. Throughout all fund generations, HV supported them to scale companies to some of today’s fastest growing European companies that have an aggregated market capitalization of around €50 billion.

About Rabo Frontier Ventures

About HV Holtzbrinck Ventures

HV Holtzbrinck Ventures has invested in internet and technology companies since 2000. HV is one of the most successful and financially strongest early-stage and growth investors in Europe. More than €1 billion have been raised in multiple generations of funds. HV’s consistent approach to seek market leaders in the European tech ecosystem has resulted in more than 185 investments, including success stories such as Zalando, Delivery Hero, FlixMobility, SumUp and Scalable Capital. HV supports start-ups with capital between €500.000 and €50 million. This makes HV one of the few venture capitalists in Europe that can finance start-ups through all growth phases.

Published: July 1st 2020, 14:00 CET

Fonte/Source: https://www.rabobank.com/en/press/search/2020/20200701-rabo-frontier-ventures-partners-with-hv-holtzbrinck-ventures.html?utm_medium=RSS