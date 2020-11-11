RABO FOOD & AGRI INNOVATION FUND INVESTS IN CHICKPEA PROTEIN FOODTECH COMPANY INNOVOPRO

(AGENPARL) – UTRECHT (THE NETHERLANDS), mer 11 novembre 2020
InnovoPro, the plant-based ingredients innovator specialising in innovative chickpea proteins, has secured $18m from investors including Rabobank as part of a second funding round. The Rabo Food & Agri Innovation Fund, part of Rabobank’s investment arm Rabo Corporate Investments, joined InnovoPro’s B round funding as the global food ecosystem continues to evolve in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deal, which was led by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Israels leading VC fund and also included in its second closing ICOS Capital, collaborative venture capital firm and iAngels, Israel’s influential Angels investment platform, comes as consumers demand healthier and more sustainable clean-label plant-based solutions.
Fonte/Source: https://www.rabobank.com/en/press/search/2020/20201029-rfaif-innovopro.html?utm_medium=RSS