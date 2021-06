(AGENPARL) – CANADA, ven 11 giugno 2021

In its Determination No. A-2020-136, the Canadian Transportation Agency (Agency) suspended the domestic and non scheduled international licences of the Licensee.

The Licensee now requests the cancellation of the licences.

Accordingly, the Agency, pursuant to paragraphs 63(2)(b) and 75(2)(b) of the Canada Transportation Act, SC 1996, c 10, cancels the licences.

Fonte/Source: http://www.otc-cta.gc.ca/node/570076