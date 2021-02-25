QUICK IN SITU GENERATION OF A QUINONE-ENRICHED SURFACE OF N-DOPED CARBON CLOTH ELECTRODES FOR ELECTRIC DOUBLE-LAYER CAPACITORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 25 febbraio 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0DT04374E, Paper

Xiaowei Lv, Shan Ji, Jun Lu, Lei Zhang, Xuyun Wang, Hui Wang

A method of electro-oxidation was developed to engineer the surface features of the carbon cloth wrapped with a nitrogen-doped carbon layer, then to obtain a highly hydrophilic, carbon cloth electrode with plenty of quinone-containing sites.

