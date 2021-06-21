(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 21 giugno 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,21813-21823

DOI: 10.1039/D1RA04371D, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Shiyue Qi, Ji Chen, Xianwei Bai, Yahui Miao, Shuhui Yang, Can Qian, Borong Wu, Yanjun Li, Baoping Xin

The biosynthesis of metal nanoparticles/QDs has been universally recognized as environmentally sound and energy-saving, generating less pollution and having good biocompatibility, which is most needed in biological and medical fields.

