QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ON THE EUROPEAN PEACE FACILITY’S INTEGRATED METHODOLOGICAL FRAMEWORK

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, lun 22 marzo 2021

The Integrated Methodological Framework (IMF) for assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) sets out guiding principles and possible concerns to be addressed when assisting partners in the military and defence areas in pursuit of the objectives of the EU Common Foreign Security Policy (CFSP) and of the EU Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP). It specifically addresses the issue of compliance, as well as control and accompanying measures, in relation to assistance measures.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/95400/questions-and-answers-european-peace-facility%E2%80%99s-integrated-methodological-framework_en