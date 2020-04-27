QUESTIONARIO DI RICERCA: “TEACHING AND LEARNING ENGLISH AT UNIVERSITY DURING THE CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY: A COMPARATIVE STUDY”

(AGENPARL) – CAGLIARI, lun 27 aprile 2020

“Teaching and learning English at university during the

Coronavirus emergency: a comparative study”

27 aprile 2020

Una dottoranda dell’Università Torino, Antonella Giacosa, sta svolgendo una

ricerca dal titolo “Teaching and learning English at university during the

Coronavirus emergency: a comparative study”. Questo studio vuole

investigare le percezioni del cambiamento, le difficoltà e le opportunità

di chi studia inglese all’università in queste circostanze eccezionali.

Tutti i dati raccolti saranno anonimi e riservati e saranno utilizzati solo

a fini di ricerca. Per partecipare basta compilare il questionario che

a questo link: https://forms.gle/MHCaiLw2J1sDmsfN9. Grazie per la vostra

preziosa collaborazione.

A Ph.D candidate from the University of Turin, Antonella Giacosa, is

carrying out a research project called “Teaching and learning English at

university during the Coronavirus emergency: a comparative study”. This

study aims at investigating the perceptions of change, the difficulties,

the challenges and the opportunities concerning learning English under

these unusual circumstances. All information gathered is anonymous, will

remain confidential and will be used for reporting about the topic. If you

want to participate you can fill in the questionnaire clicking on the

following link: https://forms.gle/MHCaiLw2J1sDmsfN9. Thank you in advance

for your help.

