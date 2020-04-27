lunedì, Aprile 27, 2020
QUESTIONARIO DI RICERCA: “TEACHING AND LEARNING ENGLISH AT UNIVERSITY DURING THE CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY: A COMPARATIVE STUDY”

(AGENPARL) – CAGLIARI, lun 27 aprile 2020

“Teaching and learning English at university during the
Coronavirus emergency: a comparative study”

27 aprile 2020

Una dottoranda dell’Università Torino, Antonella Giacosa, sta svolgendo una
ricerca dal titolo “Teaching and learning English at university during the
Coronavirus emergency: a comparative study”. Questo studio vuole
investigare le percezioni del cambiamento, le difficoltà e le opportunità
di chi studia inglese all’università in queste circostanze eccezionali.
Tutti i dati raccolti saranno anonimi e riservati e saranno utilizzati solo
a fini di ricerca. Per partecipare basta compilare il questionario che
a questo link: https://forms.gle/MHCaiLw2J1sDmsfN9. Grazie per la vostra
preziosa collaborazione.

A Ph.D candidate from the University of Turin,  Antonella Giacosa, is
carrying out a research project called “Teaching and learning English at
university during the Coronavirus emergency: a comparative study”. This
study aims at investigating the perceptions of change, the difficulties,
the challenges and the opportunities concerning learning English under
these unusual circumstances. All information gathered is anonymous, will
remain confidential and will be used for reporting about the topic. If you
want to participate you can fill in the questionnaire clicking on the
following link: https://forms.gle/MHCaiLw2J1sDmsfN9. Thank you in advance
for your help.

Fonte/Source: https://www.unica.it/unica/it/news_avvisi_s1.page?contentId=AVS220305

