Quesnel-Hydraulic Road closed until further notice

Drivers are advised that until further notice, Quesnel-Hydraulic Road will remain closed to all traffic at kilometre 20.3, due to ongoing slide activity.

Significant land instability has been observed at this location. The road will remain closed indefinitely until geotechnical engineers can determine a full-time reopening is safe for travellers.

A detour is available via 2700 Road and 500 Road. The detour is actively being graded and patrolled, with additional gravel being added in some areas to ensure the route is in good condition. The detour adds approximately 30 minutes of travel time.

In addition, French Road is being prepared for a second detour route. Emcon Services will complete the work by Friday, May 15, 2020. Watch for workers and equipment during regular work hours.

Drivers are advised to continue checking DriveBC for the most up-to-date highway travel information, as the status of Quesnel-Hydraulic Road will be continuously updated.

This traffic management plan will be closely monitored on an ongoing basis and may be altered as the condition of the road changes.