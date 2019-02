(agenparl) – nashville (u.s.) gio 21 febbraio 2019

The Black Cultural Center and Office of LGBTQI Life have partnered to host a Queer People of Color (QPOC) Social, an opportunity to mix and mingle with QPOC faculty, staff, and students.

Celebrate the intersection of identities at the Queer People of Color Social on Tuesday, Feb. 26 from 5-7 p.m. in the BCC Auditorium.

