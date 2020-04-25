sabato, Aprile 25, 2020
QUEENSLANDERS LIGHT UP THE DAWN

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), sab 25 aprile 2020

In an Anzac Day like no other, Queenslanders across the state lit up the dawn from their driveways, front lawns and balconies to honour our fallen, current and ex-serving service personnel.

After laying a wreath at a televised small symbolic Anzac Day service at 4:28am, the Premier joined other Queenslanders at home at 6am to Light Up the Dawn.

The Premier said she was deeply moved by the outpouring of support for this year’s Anzac Day, with usual services, ceremonies and marches cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’ve never seen an Anzac Day like this,” the Premier said.

“What I love about Queenslanders and Australians who also took to their driveways across the country, is that no matter what, we honour our ANZACs.

“When events were cancelled, we saw this incredible movement helped by social media where people were making displays, sharing them online and pledging to take part at home.

“Today we’ve shown that the spirit of the ANZACs lives on in every one of us and while we couldn’t take part in the traditional way, what’s important is honouring and remembering them, their sacrifices and service, even from home.

“And you never know, we may have just started a new tradition.

“Today and every day, we are proud to remember every serviceman and woman who has served this nation.

“Lest we forget.”

The RSL State President Tony Ferris was grateful for those Queenslanders who had observed Anzac Day at home.

“It is unfortunate we were unable to observe Anzac Day in time-honoured fashion this year, but we have been encouraged to see how determined Australians have been to remember those who have served and sacrificed for the way of life we all enjoy,” Mr Ferris said.

“We may not have been able to stand shoulder to shoulder this year, but we stood united in spirit.”

Today marks 104 years since the first Anzac Day commemorations, and 105 years since the landing at Gallipoli during the First World War when Queensland soldiers of the 9th Battalion first went ashore at Gallipoli around 4.30am on 25 April 1915.

Of the 417,000 people in the Australian Imperial Force during the First World War, 57,705 were Queenslanders, and many never returned home.

ENDS

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/4/25/queenslanders-light-up-the-dawn

