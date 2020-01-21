(AGENPARL) – Queensland (Australia), mar 21 gennaio 2020

The Queensland Government is delivering 31 funding grants to community organisations in North West Queensland worth $ under the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund (GCBF).

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D’Ath today congratulated the recipients on a visit to Mount Isa Hockey Association, one of the funded organisations.

“The Queensland Government is investing in improved facilities for numerous community organisations in Mount Isa and the North West through its Gambling Community Benefit Fund,” Mrs D’Ath said.

“These funds will make a huge difference to these organisations, which deliver important services to residents in Mount Isa and the North West.

“This is another sign of the government’s commitment to Mount Isa and the North West and to ensuring regional Queenslanders can access quality services and facilities.”

Round 102 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund is delivering $14.9 million in funding to more than 700 organisations across Queensland.

It includes funding for four Mount Isa-based organisations:

Mount Isa Hockey Association – $ to upgrade building and install irrigation system;

The Creche and Kindergarten Association – $ to purchase educations resources;

Injilini Community Preschool and Kindergarten – $ to upgrade flooring

Mount Isa Underground Hospital and Museum – $ to upgrade tent house.

The GCBF grants are worth between $500 and $ and applications are open to not-for-profit organisations. Over the past 25 years, GCBF has distributed more than $902 million to community groups helping Queenslanders.

For more information on GCBF grants, including a full list of recipients, visit www.justice.qld.gov.au/grants

