QUEENSLAND COVID-19 – SUNDAY, APRIL 19 – READY FOR SCHOOL

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), dom 19 aprile 2020

Preparations for back to learning in Term 2 have been thorough and careful to deal with the health and safety concerns of COVID-19, with the number of new cases (five) in single figures for more than a week.

There are now 275 active cases, with 738 recoveries and six deaths for a total of 1019.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the continued flattening of the curve was good news.

“So once again, thank you Queensland and to all the families out there that are doing a wonderful job,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

The Premier and the Education Minister said schools would be open on Monday for the children of essential workers and for vulnerable students.

For everyone else who would be learning from home, extra resources have been made available, including:

• An initial extra 5,254 laptops for families in need

• 5,000 simcards

• 4,000 dongles and hot spots

• New and repurposed laptops, iPads and internet devices from the Resources Industry

• Two new hotlines for state school (1800 570 793) and early childhood families (1800 454 639) for information and support

CASES

New: 5 Total: 1019 Deaths: 6 Recovered: 738 Active: 275 Tests: 84,735

Most cases are patients who went overseas or contacted a patient who went overseas.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

HEALTH DIRECTIONS

