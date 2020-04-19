lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: ECONOMIA? BCE ACQUISTI BTP ITALIANI, NON MI FIDO Né DI…

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: SERVONO TITOLI COMUNI UE

GUIDANCE: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 19 APRIL 2020

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: LITIGA E INSULTA MA COSA ASPETTA IL GOVERNO AD ALLONTANARE…

SCUOLA, SALVINI: BENE LEZIONI SULLA RAI, FINALMENTE CI HANNO ASCOLTATO

THE EU’S CORONA MARATHON: MOVING ON ALL TRACKS

FRANCESCO: RICOSTRUIAMO IL MONDO SENZA LASCIARE NESSUNO INDIETRO

DAL PAPA L’AUGURIO ALLE CHIESE D’ORIENTE PER LA PASQUA

POLITICA, CONTE: NO A GOVERNI TECNICI, DRAGHI PERSONA AUTOREVOLE

GIORNATA BAMBINI VITTIME DI ABUSI. METER: PEDOFILIA ONLINE IN AUMENTO

Agenparl

QUEENSLAND COVID-19 – SUNDAY, APRIL 19 – READY FOR SCHOOL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), dom 19 aprile 2020

Preparations for back to learning in Term 2 have been thorough and careful to deal with the health and safety concerns of COVID-19, with the number of new cases (five) in single figures for more than a week.

There are now 275 active cases, with 738 recoveries and six deaths for a total of 1019.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the continued flattening of the curve was good news.

“So once again, thank you Queensland and to all the families out there that are doing a wonderful job,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

The Premier and the Education Minister said schools would be open on Monday for the children of essential workers and for vulnerable students.

For everyone else who would be learning from home, extra resources have been made available, including:

• An initial extra 5,254 laptops for families in need

• 5,000 simcards

• 4,000 dongles and hot spots

• New and repurposed laptops, iPads and internet devices from the Resources Industry

• Two new hotlines for state school (1800 570 793) and early childhood families (1800 454 639) for information and support

CASES

New: 5  Total: 1019  Deaths: 6  Recovered: 738  Active: 275  Tests: 84,735

Most cases are patients who went overseas or contacted a patient who went overseas.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

HEALTH DIRECTIONS

covid19.qld.gov.au

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/4/20/queensland-covid19–sunday-april-19–ready-for-school

Post collegati

QUEENSLAND COVID-19 – SUNDAY, APRIL 19 – READY FOR SCHOOL

Redazione

ASIA-PACIFIC BUNKER VOLUMES UNAFFECTED BY COVID-19 BUT BLEAK DEMAND BECKONS

Redazione

COVID-19 MONITORING COMMITTEE HIGHLIGHTS OUTCOMES OF MASS TESTING

Redazione

SHELTER IN PLACE REGULATIONS FOR PERMITTED BUSINESSES

Redazione

STATEWIDE ANTIBODY TESTING SURVEY BEGINS TOMORROW

Redazione

PLUS DE SOUTIEN POUR NORTHWOOD

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More