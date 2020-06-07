lunedì, Giugno 8, 2020
QUEEN’S BIRTHDAY HONOURS 2020

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA) dom 07 giugno 2020

ALIA’s congratulations go to former Chair of the National Library of Australia Council Ryan Stokes, founder Chair of GLAM Peak Frank Howarth and Executive Director of the Indigenous Literacy Foundation Karen Williams, who are all recipients of Queen’s Birthday Honours.

OFFICER (A0) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION

Mr Ryan Kerry STOKES NSW For distinguished service to business, particularly in the media, mining and construction sectors, to cultural institutions, and to mental health and sporting groups.

Released
Monday, 8 June, 2020 – 08:15

Fonte/Source: https://www.alia.org.au/news/21376/queens-birthday-honours-2020

